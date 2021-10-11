Nokia G50 5G arrives in the US with another choice for your wallet

The industry push to make 5G takeover most of the world’s networks only makes sense if the majority of people in the world can access it. In addition to actually making 5G accessible and affordable, it also requires that 5G phones be likewise. There is an almost overwhelming number of 5G phones in the market today, most of them leaning over on the expensive side. HMD Global is now trying to even things out with the Nokia G50 that’s finally landing in the US market.

If you ever try to search for “Nokia G50” on the Internet, don’t be surprised to see some confusing or even misleading results. Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Moto G50, bearing 5G support inside a lower mid-range phone. More than just the name, however, the two share a few other similarities that only deepens the confusion even more.

Just like the Moto G50, the Nokia G50 is powered by a Snapdragon 480, Qualcomm’s lowest-tier 5G chipset. It gets 4GB of RAM, too, and 128GB of expandable storage. There’s also a rather generous 5,000 mAh battery that’s probably enough to power through more than just a day.

There are, however, also some differences, like the 6.82-inch HD+ display having no support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The 48MP main camera is joined by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front camera only gets an 8MP sensor inside a waterdrop notch. The cameras are arranged inside a circular bump that HMD Global seems to be getting fond of, which leaves no room for a fingerprint scanner that, thankfully, has been relocated to the side.

The Nokia G50 is selling for $299.99, which seems to be the standard for these low-tier 5G phones. It comes with Android 11, and HMD Global promises two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security updates during its lifetime.