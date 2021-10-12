Nokia G300 revealed: Cheap 5G for Tracfone, Straight Talk

The Nokia G300 is the HMD Global’s latest smartphone made to capture the low-cost 5G mobile market. This device has a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and a v-shaped notch for its front-facing camera. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM4350AB processor with 4GB RAM. This device’s back-facing camera array includes 3x lenses and an LED flash.

The back-facing camera array includes a 16MP camera with AF and f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP camera with ultrawide lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth camera. The front-facing camera is 8MP and, again, housed in a notch at the top of the display.

Of note, here: One wonders why Nokia would choose to place a front-facing camera in a notch when they have a significant bezel around the bottom of the display. Generally a notch is used because the rest of, or at least the majority of, the front of the smartphone is covered by display, with minimal bezels on all sides.

Despite that oddity, this smartphone does look like a smart piece of industrial design. If you’re looking for a 5G smartphone made by a reliable, well-known brand, this might be your best bet for extreme affordability.

The Nokia G300 is being promoted as “HMD Global’s most affordable 5G phone yet.” It’ll cost approximately $199 USD off-contract, and it’ll be available in ONE configuration. That’ll be the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage iteration in Charcoal black. The Nokia G300 will be available for sale from Tracfone and Straight Talk Wireless with a release date of October 19, 2021.

Take a peek at the timeline of Nokia reviews we’ve done here at SlashGear to see what HMD Global is capable of with regard to 5G cost-effectiveness. HMD Global (the company that makes Nokia smartphones) is at the forefront of this sort of business – making the most of the least when it comes to JUST THE BASICS in smartphone power.