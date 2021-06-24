Nokia G20 is coming to the US with a MediaTek chip

MediaTek may have overtaken Qualcomm as the biggest mobile chip vendor for a few quarters but its presence in the US is still comparatively small. Most of the phones that are sold in that prime market run on Qualcomm’s myriad Snapdragon chipsets, but there have been some exceptions here and there. One such exception will be the Nokia G20 that will be coming to the US next week after journeying through Europe. Its MediaTek processor won’t be its selling point, though, and buyers will most likely be more attracted to its price tag.

The Nokia G20 is a budget-friendly mid-range phone through and through, so don’t expect even MediaTek’s least powerful 5G Dimensity SoC. Instead, the phone will be running off the company’s Helio G35, one of the newer processors from that line launched last year with a focus on “mainstream gaming.” With an octa-core arrangement all made up of Cortex-A53 cores, however, don’t expect too much in the way of mobile gaming.

The rest of the phone specs aren’t really too shabby for its price tag. You get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, for example, topped off with a 6.5-inch 1600×720 screen. The design isn’t going to win any awards, though, with a textured plastic back and a large circular bump in the middle housing four cameras.

Those four cameras might be impressive only in their numbers. These include a 48MP main sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide camera, joined by a macro camera and a depth sensor, both 2MP only. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and, typical of recent Nokia phones, a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

It might not sound much but it doesn’t ask for much either. The Nokia G20 will go on sale in the US starting July 1 for no more than $199. For that price, you are also getting two years of major Android updates and up to three years of security updates, a little bit more than what OnePlus’ new and slightly more expensive Nord N200 5G has to offer.