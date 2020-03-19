Nokia 8.3 5G officially revealed as “first truly global 5G smartphone”

The Nokia 8.3 5G was revealed in full today by the company with a set of specifications that appear to far outweigh its price. The Nokia 8.3 5G sports a nearly full-frontal coverage display with a bit of a chin and a punch-hole for its front-facing camera, and a circular camera array at the back. This device will be what Nokia describes as the “first truly global 5G smartphone.”

The Nokia 8.3 5G will come with a 6.81 PureDisplay – that’s a full frontal coverage display with a punch hole in the upper left-hand corner, with a bit of a chin near the bottom where the NOKIA logo resides. This device will have a “Nordic Premium design” what Nokia describes as the “best Android implementation.” That’s likely Android with very, very few changes by Nokia past what Google created in the first place.

The Nokia 8.3 5G rolls with a circular camera array at its back, with four lenses. There’s an ultra-wide camera with “stunning low light performance”, a main camera (a 64MP “ultra detailed” sensor), a camera that’s in place primarily for depth sensing (with ZEISS branded Bokeh), and a lens in place primarily for macro shots. This phone’s backside also has a dual-LED flash setup.

Nokia’s “Zeiss Cinematic Capture” mode on this smartphone’s back-facing camera array will capture video in a 21:9 aspect ratio. It’ll bring about a collection of effects that allow you to emulate the look and feel of professional movie theater video.

Nokia claims that the Nokia 8.3 5G has the “first global 5G new radio coverage” in any phone. This includes both TDD and FDD, Low, Mid, and High range. That’s everything from 600MHz all the way to 3.8GHz, including n71, n28, n5, n8, n66, n3, n2, n1, n7, n41/38, n40 and n78.

The Nokia 8.3 5G will be available in more than one configuration with a base cost of approximately 599 Euro. Availability will begin in “Summer”, and USA-based availability has not yet been announced.