Nintendo Switch Pro tip puts holiday Zelda plans on hold

The last few Nintendo Switch fans holding out hope for a “Pro” model in the year 2020 may have finally given in. Tips from insider sources and leaks this week suggest that the Nintendo Switch Pro has a tentative release date schedule set around the holiday season – but a year from now. Given the monstrous continued sales of the original Nintendo Switch along with the bevy of super-successful games released in the last few months, Nintendo’s schedule suggests your best bet is spending that holiday cash on games here in the next few weeks.

In the last few weeks, we’ve seen several tips and rumors about the upgraded next edition of the Nintendo Switch. Leakers call this device the Nintendo Switch Pro, for lack of a better name, and suggest it’ll be launched at around the same time as The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wind 2.

85-90% chance that it releases around the holidays 2021. — Emily Rogers (@ArcadeGirl64) November 20, 2020

Below you’ll see a video presented by Nintendo in June of 2019. The video is called “Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind”. It’s possible that this game could still launch with the original Nintendo Switch. BUT, given the success with the original and its inextricable ties to the success of the original, it’ll make a whole lot more sense that this game would launch with the Nintendo Switch Pro in 2021.

This idea is pushed further by the upcoming anniversary celebration of the Zelda franchise. In the year 2021, Zelda will be 35. One year after the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Nintendo has a prime opportunity to take advantage of the 2021 holiday season with Nintendo Switch Pro and a new Zelda game.

Take a peek at the timeline below to see a few other recent explorations of the possibilities when it comes to the Nintendo Switch Pro. This next-generation portable console has immense potential, of that you can be sure!