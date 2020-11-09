Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle for 2020 looks awfully familiar

It isn’t exactly a secret that Black Friday is going to look a lot different this year than it usually does, but that’s not stopping companies from announcing their Black Friday deals. Today, Nintendo did just that, revealing the Nintendo Switch bundle it will offer on Black Friday. If you’ve paid attention to Nintendo’s previous Switch bundles, the one it has lined up for Black Friday 2020 might seem a bit familiar.

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch, a code for a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. We’ve seen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled with Nintendo Switch consoles many times in the past, and in fact, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe likely has those bundles to thank for the fact that it’s one of the best-selling games on the Switch.

The bundle will cost $299.99, which is the normal cost of a Switch on its own, so essentially what that means is you’re getting the game and the Switch Online subscription for free. There don’t seem to be any sales on the Nintendo Switch Lite, though Nintendo also confirmed today that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch will be available during Black Friday as well.

While Nintendo isn’t doing a whole lot to shake up its go-to Switch bundle, it did say that there will be a number of first-party Switch games discounted by $20 on the Nintendo eShop. The list of games getting that discount includes Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Mario Tennis Aces, Yoshi’s Created World, Splatoon 2, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Pokemon Let’s Go: Pikachu and Eevee will also be discounted during this Black Friday, though those titles will be discounted by $30 each. Beyond the first-party titles Nintendo is discounting, we’ll also see a broader digital sale on the eShop, but details about that will be coming “at a later date.” This Nintendo Switch bundle will be available beginning on November 22nd, with Nintendo saying today to check with local retailers for more information.