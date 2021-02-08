Nintendo Switch Android root released – but why?

Today an unofficial root project was released for Nintendo Switch, allowing the masses to access Android on the device. But why? Why would you drop in on this sort of software when you have a Nintendo Switch in the first place? Today we’re taking a look at what it’ll take to access this software AND why you might want to do so – or avoid doing so.

Nintendo Switch has been the subject of hack work since it was first released. When you have a device of such repute, the work is inevitable. It’s fun to attempt to dive in to the guts of a device that’s played with by millions of users.

With the work done by XDA member bylaws (and associates), users can now access Android 10 (LineageOS 17.1 with Shield TV trees). They’ve made the process of initiating the hack on one’s own Nintendo Switch relatively easy, too. If you’d like to do so, head over to XDA Developers forum at your own risk.

You may want to do this if you’re excited about running Android on your Nintendo Switch. Maybe you want to run Android TV on your device to access a load of games and apps not normally available on the Nintendo Switch. You’ll find optimized dock support, resolution scaling, an “optimized touch screen driver”, Shield TV remote app support, Hori Joy-Con support, OTA updates (for SHIELD, basically), and more.

BUT, know this: SHIELD-specific games do not work. The normal default keyboard cannot be used with a controller, sleep might not work at all, and some apps don’t like to work with the Joy-Con D-Pad whatsoever.

Basically all the problems of any unofficial hack are here, too. It’s a real pro/con sort of situation, and the worth of the hack will be based entirely on your specific set of wants and needs.

Of course you may be able to play Angry Birds or a ROM of Tony Hawk Pro Skater if you really try hard – so who knows? Worth it? Let us know if you’re going to give it a try!