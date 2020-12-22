Nintendo makes Pokemon into documentary with off-brand David Attenborough

Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor are the subject of a new video from Ninendo. This might well be a series of videos – we’re not yet sure – but we ARE sure that it’s amazing. While this video is certainly an effort to promote the game series, it might not be a bad idea to consider as a full-blown TV series.

Below you’ll see what we hope will be the intro to a series of episodes of a documentary series about the wide world of Pokemon. This episode is called “Explore the Galar Region: The Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra.” Imagine if this narrator covered the entire Pokemon universe, region by region. Imagine if this narrator – or the real David Attenborough – narrated documentary episodes about any one of your favorite fictional universes – wouldn’t that be neat?

“Watch, as we examine the many wonderous Pokémon that comprise the rich tapestry of the Galar region,” wrote the video’s creators. “From a diminutive cub whose stubby arms protect it from rivals, to legendary creatures nested deep within the Crown Tundra, truly, the depths of this world are a sight to behold.”

This piece of action includes a push for two new iterations of the Pokemon Sword and Shield game. One is called Pokemon Sword + Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass with The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The other is called Pokemon Shield + Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass with The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

Imagine if Disney took the time to make a documentary series about the many worlds and environments in the Star Wars series. All narrated by Btec David Attenborough – or better yet, Werner Herzog!