Nightmare on Elm Street house hits the market in time for Halloween

If you’re a horror buff who loves the idea of living in a classic horror movie house, good news. The house featured in the original Nightmare on Elm Street is now for sale. The property is located in Los Angeles, California, where it is offered for $3,250,000. Make no mistake, however, the house won’t invoke feelings of terror or even nostalgia: it has been updated with a modern, bright, open design.

The LA property, which features three bedrooms and a massive five bathrooms, was featured in Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street, though it has also been featured in commercials and some other movies. The listing can be found on Zillow, where there are enough pictures of the property to satisfy just about anyone’s curiosity.

If you’re in Los Angeles and interested in a closer look, the open house will be held from 2PM to 5PM on October 24. The house boasts a huge 2,700sqft, hardwood floors, a finished basement, fireplace, private swimming pool, and other typical home trappings like central air and heat.

This isn’t the first notable real estate to hit the market this year. Last month, for example, the house behind Warner Bros’ hit horror series The Conjuring went up for sale in Rhode Island, where it is still available to purchase for $1.2 million. Some notable properties have also appeared for sale internationally.

While the Rhode Island Conjuring house is perhaps best purchased with the intention of opening a tourism business (as it is supposedly really haunted), the Nightmare on Elm Street house is modern, updated, and ready for a single family to move into.