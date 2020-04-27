Niantic’s got Pokemon GO Promo codes again: Here’s how they’ll work

Over the weekend, Niantic revealed the first free “code” for Pokemon GO for a long, long time. With the code, users are able to collect free items – sometimes Pokeballs, sometimes Pokeberries, sometimes other, more valuable items. With the most recent addition to the mix, Niantic’s revealed that they’re re-entering the fray after many weeks (or months?) away from the steering wheel, with a rather modest offering.

Niantic decided they’d like to test the waters here in late April, 2020, with the code that was 16 characters long, starting with the letter M and ending with the number 9. We’d originally posted said code in this article, but the code’s since expired. The code delivered to the user a total of 20x Great Balls and 20x Razz Berries.

If you’ve been away from the game for some time, coming back here in the spring of 2020, the season of our discontent, the day that never ends, you might not have known about the web browser-based code entry system. To get to that system, head over to Niantic Labs (Pokemon GO code entry) right now and see what it’s all about. If you have a code, you’ll need only to log in with your Pokemon GO-associated account there at the official Niantic page and enter the code – copy, paste, and enter.

If you’re playing Pokemon GO on an Android device, and you’d like to take the difficult route in life, you’ll want to tap a few buttons in succession. Those buttons are Main Menu (the Pokeball), tap the Shop button, and head to the bottom of your screen, below all the other stuff to buy, and find “PROMOS” and enter your code and tap “REDEEM.”

If you’ve got a “Niantic Kids” account, you’re not likely going to be able to redeem codes. By default, says Niantic, “Niantic Kids accounts cannot interact with sponsored content, including redeeming sponsored offers.”

The last place Niantic’s posted a redemption code was on the official Pokemon GO Twitter account, and it was up, deciphered, and posted in very quick order. Codes revealed thus far have been time-based, rather than being revealed in limited amounts – so we’ll let you know as soon as we know!