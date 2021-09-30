Next iPad delay tipped: Now likely best time to buy

It would appear that now is the best time to buy a new iPad, just so long as you’re the sort of person that wants the newest iPad on the market for the longest period of time. A tip from China suggests that Apple and Samsung Display are having some sort of delay in creating the next-gen iPad, that being a device with a 10.86-inch OLED display. Now, instead of appearing in the year 2022, this new iPad is said to be delayed until 2023 or later.

Info from The Elec suggests that Apple and Samsung Display have “cancelled their joint project to develop a 10.86-inch OLED ipad.” They’ve suggested that the project is currently halted – but maya be re-started in the future if issues are fixed. Word is that issues arose in either profitability margin, single stack structure of OLED panels at this size, or both.

The good news is that Apple is rumored to be insisting upon a two-stack tandem structure for OLED panels for the iPad. Part of the issue seems to be Apple and Samsung Display’s disagreement on stacks – that’s the word from insider sources speaking with The Elec, anyway.

If and when Apple DOES get a company to manufacture their OLED panels in such a way, they’ll have 2x the brightness of a single-stack OLED. They’ll also have a lifespan of up to FOUR TIMES that of a single-stack OLED panel. That’ll be ideal for a tablet, yes indeed.

So when we’re talking about buying an iPad now, assuming we’re looking for the iPad that’ll be the best possible iPad on the market for the longest span of time, you have two choices. One, you could buy an iPad now and likely have the best iPad for the longest time before a new iPad is released with a two-stack OLED panel. Two, you could wait for said OLED iPad and have an iPad that’ll last you a very, very long time.