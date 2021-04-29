New Pokemon Snap event today in Pokemon GO: Shiny rarity ahoy!

If you’re looking for an early entry into the world of New Pokemon Snap, look to Pokemon GO. Starting today at 10AM (local time), Niantic starts the “New Pokemon Snap Celebration” for the Pokemon GO trainer universe. This event includes a new Gift Sticker (the Pokemon Snap camera) available in the in-game shop and from PokeStops, and that’s just the least of it!

You’ll find a new camera avatar item available in the Avatar Shop as a backpack item. You’ll find the snapshot (AR photos) feature delivering a Smeargle up to FIFTEEN TIMES per day! This snapshot Photobomb situation shows Smeargle in the wild after each appearance – which is good, since now is the absolute best time to find a Shiny Smeargle.

This is the one time you’ll be able to potentially see a Shiny Smeargle in the game Pokemon GO until they re-activate the Shiny Smeargle in a future event. Most Pokemon, when activated in their Shiny form in Pokemon GO, remain available after their launch event. Shiny Smeargle is nearly unique in that the standard Smeargle will continue to appear in the off-season, but Shiny Smeargle will no longer be available for the foreseeable future.

You’ll also see a collection of Pokemon from the Lental region appearing in Raid Battles – another Pokemon Snap connection. In the wild you’ll find Metapod, Sandshrew, Geodude, Dodrio, Hoothoot, Ducklett, Audino, and Finneon. You’ll also find Cacnea, Trapinch, Lotad, Skarmory, Mantine, Aipom, and Chinchou. This collection of Pokemon will continue to be available in the wild (in larger numbers than normal) through the entirety of this event.

The New Pokemon Snap Celebration event in Pokemon GO begins on Thursday, April 29, at 10AM local time. It’ll last until May 2, 2021, at 8PM local time. It’s nice outside – go make it happen, Shiny Smeargle style, immediately!