New Mac Mini Pro “M1X” leaked at last

This week the newest in a line of Mac Mini devices appeared with a more high-powered processor and more ports. This new device was leaked with a potential 4x USB4 / Thunderbolt 3 ports, Ethernet, HDMI out, and 2x USB-A. The same leak source suggested that this new device will feature a magnetic power connector for the first time in the history of the Mac Mini.

Information comes from a video made by Jon Prosser. That video suggests that this Mac Mini M1X will replace the Space Grey Intel Mac Mini in Apple Stores, pushing Apple’s desktop lineup ever-closer to Apple-made chips from top to bottom. This latest version of the chip, the M1X, will allow the Mac Mini to roll with more ports than the previously-released Mac Mini with standard M1 chip.

It was speculated by Prosser that the appearance of the magnetic power connector is one of two indicators that the Mac Mini will be available in a variety of colors. This same sort of power connector appeared with the M1 iMac, the first iMac in modern times to appear in a variety of color casing options.

The other element that tips a number of color options in this new Mac Mini is the makeup of the hardware. This latest leak suggests that a glass-like top finish points to a likely wide variety of color options.

If what we’re seeing here is indeed indicative of the final design of the Mac Mini for 2021, it’ll be the latest in a line of confirmations that a leak set earlier this year was also accurate. This new device will be just the latest in a line of multi-color high-powered Apple devices that work with Apple’s own processor inside – indicating that Apple is more than ready to expand beyond the basics with devices of all sizes.