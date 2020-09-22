New iPhone 5G launch “days away” says leaked internal video

A video was leaked this week featuring BT and EE CEO Marc Allera and Apple’s own Eddy Cue. Per the video, “we are just days away from Apple’s next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G.” This is the sort of video that’d be shared among carrier officials and affiliates, not meant for public consumption. In other words, there’s little reason to believe we’re more than a month away from a “launch” of the first 5G iPhone.

When the term “just days away” is thrown around, it generally means anywhere between 2 and 14 days. After 14, it’s more reasonable to say “just weeks away.” Because we’re already nearing the end of September, 2020, and today is a Tuesday, we’ve got a set of clues that’ll allow us to better pin down the official Apple event at which the iPhone 12 will first appear.

We’re going to go ahead and assume that Apple will stick to tradition when it comes to revealing products on a Tuesday. It’s unlikely Apple will reveal a new iPhone tonight, and today’s already a bust, so we’ll consider two dates: September 29th and October 6th.

But wait, you might be saying – what if this video was produced in advance (it was), and was meant to be played later, not necessarily today? If we take a peek at Marc Allera’s Twitter, we see the following:

Final rehearsals for our big internal Consumer division conference for @bt_uk, @ee and @plusnethelp. Our focus will continue to be delivering standout experiences for our customers 👍 To my colleagues: I hope you’re all set – make sure you have your invite and test your links! pic.twitter.com/eBeETLOMc4 — Marc Allera (@MarcAllera) September 21, 2020

Allera suggests that BT, EE, and Plusnet Help are holding a “big internal Consumer division conference” this week.

In the internal video shared with MacRumors today, Allera suggests that “Teams in all parts of Consumer have been preparing all year to win this [5G iPhone] launch, and be Europe’s number one partner for Apple.” Eddy Cue appears during the video to offer praise to EE for offering Apple services bundled with smartphone plans.

As we reported earlier this year, there was some serious thought put into the 5G iPhone launch, especially regarding the sub-6 vs mmWave 5G situation and the large potential for confusion that’s… almost inevitable.

For more information on what the new set of iPhone devices might deliver, take a peek at the timeline of links below. We’ve gone ahead and looked through everything from potential launch dates to materials for manufacturing for this next-gen device family. Cross your fingers the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max all appear with everything you’ve hoped to see and use!