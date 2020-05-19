New Honor ViewPad 6 tablet and MagicBook Pro get some smart home company

Honor has revealed a new range of laptops, tablets, and smart home tech, including taking on the MacBook Pro with a powerhouse 16-inch notebook of its own. The Honor MagicBook Pro will use up to Intel’s 10th generation Core i7-1051OU processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

That’s squeezed into a 16.1-inch notebook with 4.9mm bezels. There’ll be a Core i5 model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, priced at RMB 5,999 ($860), while a version with the Core i7 processor will start at RMB 6,699 ($960). Although initially offered in China, it’ll also be available in Russia from September, Honor says.

Honor ViewPad 6

Honor’s new tablet, the ViewPad 6 has a 10.4-inch 16:9.6 display, running at 2000 x 1200 resolution. It’s based on Honor’s Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android, running on the Kirin 985 5G chipset. Honor will offer versions with 6GB or 8GB of memory, and with either 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage; a microSD slot will take up to 512GB cards.

On the rear there’s a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus; the front gets an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with fixed focus. There’ll be WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C connectivity, and Honor will offer its own digital stylus and a Bluetooth keyboard for the slate.

There’ll be three finishes – Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green – all weighing in at 475 grams. Chinese pricing will be revealed on June 13, Honor says, and the company expects the ViewPad 6 to go on sale in overseas markets from June.

Honor Router 3

Honor’s first WiFi 6 router, the simply-named Router 3 is straightforward. It supports WiFi AX300 (2.4GHz/5GHz) and runs a dual-core 1.2GHz processor with 128MB of memory.

As you’d expect there are features like guest WiFi networks, WiFi timers and parental controls for managing how kids get online, and bandwidth/device management. There’s also anti-phishing and anti-trojan protection. Four gigabit ethernet ports are on the back, along with four external antennas.

Honor says users can expect up to 3,000 Mbps throughputs, though of course the nature of your’s home construction and layout, and your distance from the Router 3, will affect that. What really makes the Router 3 stand out is how affordable it is for WiFi 6 support: Chinese pricing is just RMB 219 ($32). It’ll go on sale in overseas markets in July.

Honor Vision X1 Series Smart TV

Honor’s new smart TV, the Vision X1 Series, clocks in with an 8K display. Honor will have two versions – one 65-inches, the other 55-inches – each with four 10W speakers. There’s also a built-in smart assistant, the company says, along with remote control support from Honor smartphones. The 55-inch model will be RMB 2,299 ($330), while the 65-inch will be RMB 3,299 ($473).

Honor Choice

The last news from Honor today is the Honor Choice range. That’s the company’s smart home and accessories line-up, including the new Honor TWS Earbuds X1. They’ll have up to 24 hours of battery life, and be priced at RMB 169 ($25).

An Honor Smart Vacuum Cleaner, meanwhile, has a 350W motor and 65 minutes of battery life. However more interesting is the ultraviolet sterilization system, which Honor says can kill bacteria on different surfaces as you vacuum. There’s also a new Air Multiplier fan and a Humidifier, plus a Desk Lamp, Electric Toothbrush, and a Smart Kettle.

Few, if any, of these products are likely to make it to the US, as Honor’s parent company, Huawei, continues its spat with the American government.