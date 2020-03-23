New Half-Life: Alyx released today on Steam VR

Half-Life: Alyx is not Half-Life 3, but it is a new Half-Life game. It is a new game from Valve, and it is out and available to play today. Users will find the game released as of the posting of this article. In other words – if you’re reading this, there’s a brand new Half-Life game available to play via Steam right this minute.

Below you’ll see the Half-Life: Alyx announcement trailer. This game was revealed as a prequel for the game Half-Life 2, and it was originally slated for a March release. While it’s no shock to find a major-label game delayed at this moment in history, that’s just not true of Half-Life: Alyx. It was scheduled for late March release, and that’s when it’s been released.

Half-Life: Alyx has a universe in the realm of Half-Life 2, taking place just before the events of Half-Life 2. This game shares “characters and story elements” with the legendary game HL2 and extended story episodes.

Above and below you’ll see some gameplay videos released by Valve earlier this year. This game may look a TINY bit different from what you see here – especially considering the platform. But this is pretty much what you’ll get.

Before this game, Valve released Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode One, and Half-Life 2: Episode Two. This game is not like previous Half-Life games in that it’s set in virtual reality – only. If you wish to play this game, you’ll need the following:

– OS: Windows 10

– RAM: 12 GB RAM

– Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 160

– GPU: GTX 1060 / RX 580 – 6GB VRAM

According to Valve, it’s essentially as long a game as Half-Life 2. In a time when we’re all essentially trapped in our own homes for the foerseeable future in real life, that’s good news. Take a peek at the Steam listing for Half-Life: Alyx and get to downloading.