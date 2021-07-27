New Ghostbusters trailer is Mystery Box fan service to the max

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer was released today with a vision of the future. Or the past. It appears to be a mashing up of the best parts of some of the most beloved comedic takes on monster movies, kid team Goonies adventures, and superhero movies of the past several decades. And we’re completely onboard for that.

This movie re-enters the Ghostbusters universe – if not ALL the Ghostbusters movies, then just the first two – and places us in a time-appropriate point in the future. As such, the original Ghostbusters have had children, and those children have had children. The children we see in this movie are the grandchildren of the original Ghostbusters.

This is the first Ghostbusters movie to not outright dismiss the original two movies – it’s not a reboot, it’s a third installment. The movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released on the big screen, in movie theaters, with a release date of November 11 of the year 2021. That’s assuming the Apocalypse mentioned in the movie doesn’t reappear in our real world in the form of another major resurgence of Covid-19 because not enough people are vaccinating – we shall see!

Above you’ll see the trailer in all its glory. It’s important to note, here, that if you’re headed to a theater to see this movie in the theater, you may need to see it in RealD 3D. It’ll probably be released in both standard and 3D format, but given the excitement we’ve seen from fans so far, there’s a chance that opening night will see packed theaters – especially given the likely spacing between parties that’ll be needed for social distancing purposes.

Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the developing process of release that surrounds it. Let us know if you plan on seeing this movie, and how you feel about the release being restricted to movie theaters upon launch.