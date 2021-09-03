New Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 incoming: Time to get spooky!

Epic Games just revealed information about the final bit of action in Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 7 grand finale: Operation: Sky Fire! This is all about the aliens, it’s all about the whole “The Last Reality” business, it’s all about the Imagined Order (IO), and what’s to come of the lot. If you’ve been waiting for this Season 7 IO undercover agent business to reach its peak, the time is NIGH!

Operation: Sky Fire will take place on September 9, 2021, ONE TIME. This is a free, one-time event that Epic suggests “players won’t want to miss.” This event is different from most in that replays will NOT be available. For anyone. Even you, Jerry. The main event begins at 4PM ET on September 12.

Starting at 10AM ET, (also on September 12, 2021,) players will want to “gather and spend your Bars for this season’s Bargain Bin Wild Week.” The event will begin later in the day, and it’ll mark the end of Epic Quests, Superman Quests, and it’ll be the last time players will be able to exchange their currently held Battle Stars.

On September 9 at 10AM ET, Bargain Bin Wild Week for the season begins. There’ll be a new Legendary Quest that’ll reward players with XP for “offloading your cache of Bars”. Any unclaimed Battle Stars or Alien Artifacts at the end of Chapter 2, Season 7, will be “automatically redeemed for rewards and styles starting with the earliest available unlocks.”

Quests outside of the Battle Pass will carry over into the next season. Epic gave examples like Vox Hunter and LeBron James as Quests that will carry over into the new season.

Operation: Sky Fire will allow all players to join, for free. You’ll want to join the event with a full lobby of 16 friends, and doors open 30 minutes before the main event starts. You’re going to want to drop in with as many partners on this mission as possible.

This event will be like a reverse invasion on those that would otherwise do the invading, with all players hitting aliens where it hurts… their own spaceship. Epic’s announcement suggests that players will want to “wear a suitable disguise” because “invading an alien spaceship should be done in style.” Then we can get this all over with and move on to Chapter 8!*

NOTE: September 12 is a Sunday, so those of you out there already in school or heading back to school this week better make sure they’re DONE WITH HOMEWORK before this event begins. Parents – be keen to this situation. The event itself might not last the whole night, but once a person starts playing Fortnite for the night… things can get involved.

*Based on what we’ve heard over the past few weeks, Season 8 will likely spin right into Halloween with some Sideways action. We’re talking a bit purple ooze spilling forth from an alternate dimension. Not necessarily straight up Stranger Things, but… basically Stranger Things (without the branding). It’s going to get SPOOKY in here.