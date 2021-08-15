Epic is dropping weird Fortnite teasers, and one of them is underground

Epic has started dropping random teasers on its official Fortnite account, including a couple of new images, one showing a fancy food court and the other a sticker-covered Battle Bus. It’s hard to form a cohesive narrative from the leaks at this time, but one image does include a surprising hint about what is going on.

One of the Fortnite teasers shows the game’s Battle Bus covered in a variety of spray designs; it appears to be a hangar on some sort, possibly within the ocean. There is, for example, a shark visible in the background, as well as the surface of the water.

A well fed Agent is a happy Agent. pic.twitter.com/7CbEUH6sIU — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2021

Joining that image was another shared on August 14 showing a food court with a fancy modern design, as well as Pizza Pit, Tacos, and Durrr Burger. The food court includes some small details, including an obvious security camera like the ones found on IO locations throughout the map.

We’re on a tight schedule. Scrub that Battle Bus, Agent! pic.twitter.com/qhwisRHvXJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2021

The most interesting aspect is the large stone structure visible outside of the windows, indicating that this food court is located underground somewhere. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen hints about an underground location as part of the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 7, but it’s still unclear what it means.

There are some other recent teasers indicating that the season’s storyline is progressing toward some big event, including that the island’s residents are, apparently, being extra friendly:

Hey Hot Saucer's fam, got a weird one for you all. There have been increased reports of people around the Island suddenly being… nice to each other? Getting in the line of fire for each other, helping with transportation and more. Something strange is going on. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

It’s hard to say what these teasers mean at this point, but given the increasing frequency with which they’re being released, it’s reasonable to assume that we’ll get more details in coming days. All signs point toward a new POI located underground eventually being revealed, but it’s hard to say when that will happen.