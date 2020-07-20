New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leaks Russian connection

The Call of Duty game series is a known not only for its entertaining gameplay and ravenous fans of all ages, but for its zombies. There are zombies in Call of Duty, if you choose to fight said zombies. In the latest version of the game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020), a leaked bit of data showed a number of new campaigns, both with and without zombies coming to destroy all humans.

In the latest leak, called codename The Red Door, it’s become apparent that gamers will head to a wide variety of locations around the world. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is quite likely set in Germany, Vietnam, Nicaragua, Russia, and more. Codes suggest we’ll see modes such as the following:

Stakeout (Germany), Aramada (Vietnam), Prisoner (Vietnam), Revolucion (Nicaragua), Amerika (Russia), Duga Radar (Chernobyl-2) (Russia). KGB (russia), Siege (Russia) and Yamantau (Russia). Yamantau is a massive mountain in the Ural Mountains that’s most likely the location of a “secret” base that began construction decades ago.

Per leaks from ProtoWarehouse, a pair of notes on “sidemission” missions point to Tundra and Takedown. Also found in the teardown of the latest version of the game were mentions of Duga (again, the radar location), Forest, Russia, and Ski Slopes (as you’ll remember from Call of Duty Warzone). They’ve run into mentions of Black Sea, Cartel, Miami, Moscow, and Tank as well.

Loading movies were found for the following items:

• German Stakeout

• Vietnam Armada

• Vietnam Prisoner

• Nicaragua Revolucion

• Russia Amerika

• Russia Duga

• Russia Siege

• Russia Yamantau

• Takedown

• Black Sea

• Cartel

• Miami

• Moscow

• Satellite

• Tundra

• Forest

These COULD match, and likely do match, one for one. So the German Skateout matches with the Takedown video, Vietnam Armada to the Black Sea, and etcetera.

• German Stakeout (Takedown)

• Vietnam Armada (Black Sea)

• Vietnam Prisoner (Cartel)

• Nicaragua Revolucion (Miami)

• Russia Amerika (Moscow)

• Russia Duga (Satellite)

• Russia Siege (Tundra)

• Russia Yamantau (Forest)

NOTE: This is not the first time Call of Duty’s been to the Duga area. In Call of Duty: Black Ops, the map called Grid is set near the DUGA-1 array in Pripyat. Or it could all just be a massive misdirect – we shall see!