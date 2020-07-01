New Apple iMac Geekbench leak teases exclusive Intel Core i9 CPU

An unannounced Apple iMac has appeared in leaked Geekbench benchmarks indicating that not only is one on the horizon, but that it’ll potentially be running an exclusive Intel Core i9-10910 CPU. Rumors earlier this year suggested that Apple is working on a new iMac model, stoking anticipation that it may have been on the WWDC 2020 roster — hope that didn’t ultimately pan out.

The Geekbench information was spied by Twitter hardware leaks account @_rogame. The benchmarks report lists the unannounced 2020 iMac as model AAPJ1851.1 running macOS 10.15.5; the results were uploaded on June 25. The new Apple model includes — based on the Geekbench results, of course — an Intel Core i9-10910 CPU alongside 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

[Apple iMac 2020] Intel Core i9-10910

1 Processor, 10 Cores, 20 Threads

GenuineIntel Family 6 Model 165 Stepping 5 AMD Radeon Pro 5300 Compute Engine

20 Compute Units

1.65GHz core clock

4GB VRAM Apple Inc. Mac-CFF7D910A743CAAF AAPJ1851,1https://t.co/RLXyEapa4z pic.twitter.com/bjul5rnZq5 — _rogame (@_rogame) July 1, 2020

The processor sports 10 CPU cores, 20 threads, and 20MB of L3 cache. What separates the listed CPU from its base variant? The clock speeds, which are listed as 3.6GHz with a 4.7GHz boost, offering buyers a bit higher clock speed compared to the Core i9-10900 model.

Tom’s Hardware speculates that this is a 95-watt processor and that it’ll be exclusive to the upcoming iMac model. The reasons for using this particular hardware in the new system is unclear, however, and could relate to anything from lowered costs to filling a need that related products can’t quite meet.

What else do we know about this upcoming model? It’ll apparently run an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. Earlier this month, a rumor suggested that Apple is preparing to launch a new iMac and that it’ll sport a design inspired by the iPad Pro. This model will also supposedly remove the Fusion Drive and will feature a T2 chip.