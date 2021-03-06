Netflix show based on Stephen King’s Talisman tipped in pipeline

Talisman, the 1984 novel from Stephen King and Peter Straub, will be turned into a Netflix original series, according to a new report. Though Netflix hasn’t commented on the leak, sources claim the project will come from Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television with Curtis Gwinn as the showrunner and writer.

The novel The Talisman revolves around 12-year-old main character Jack Sawyer who is seeking the “Talisman” crystal in an effort to save his mother from cancer. Among other things, the effort takes Sawyer into a parallel universe called ‘the Territories.’

According to sources speaking with Deadline, the novel will be turned into a series for Netflix, though the company hasn’t confirmed the project at this time. Netflix will reportedly serve as a co-producer on the series with King as an excutive producer for the project.

Though many of King’s works have been turned into movies and TV shows, this will mark the first time The Talisman has reached the small screen, giving fans of the author’s universe an entirely new storyline to enjoy. This isn’t the first time a King-based project has hit a streaming service, however.

Hulu recently wrapped up its King anthology Castle Rock, plus it is home to the hit limited series 11.22.63 starring James Franco. Likewise, it was revealed late last month that Apple TV+ will be home to an original series based on King’s Lisey’s Story from J.J. Abrams.