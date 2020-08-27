Netflix just dropped official details on its Resident Evil series

Following multiple rumors and leaks, one which appeared on the company’s own website, Netflix has confirmed its plans to release an original Resident Evil series based on the popular video game franchise from Capcom. The company offered more than mere confirmation of the series existence, however, also dropping some official details about what Resident Evil fans can expect.

We’ve been hearing about Netflix’s plan to adapt Resident Evil for the small screen for many months. The most concrete evidence of this plan came from the Netflix website itself, where users noted the brief existence of a Resident Evil listing in the company’s Media Center.

That single-paragraph description had provided a brief overview of where the series would go, but confirmation of the project — as well as more information — had remained absent in the months since. That changed today with a tweet from an official Netflix Twitter account, with the company stating that it will release a Netflix Original Resident Evil episodic adaptation.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

The tweet included an image of the screenplay for the first episode in the series, one simply titled “Welcome to New Raccoon City.” In a subsequent tweet, Netflix revealed that the first season of its new series will feature a total of eight episodes, the first two of which will be directed by Andrew Dabb and Bronwen Hughes.

Netflix says in its tweets that this will be a live-action series, but its description of the storyline is very vague: “When the Wester kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything.” Fortunately, we already have a better description available — the one that leaked on Netflix’s website back in February.

That description revealed (before it was deleted):