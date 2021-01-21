Netflix’ Bridgerton season 2 confirmed – and the naming cycle

Bridgerton was given an official renewal for a second season as of January 21, 2021. Netflix teased the news earlier this week, confirming the news in a press packet today. Filming for Bridgerton Season 2 will begin this Spring in the United Kingdom.

The first season of the show was based on the first book in a series from the author Julia Quinn. The first book was called The Duke & I, and on Daphne Bridgerton. NOTE: If you’re looking for this book in stores now, you’ll likely see the book cover feature actors from the Netflix show, along with a design that makes the book look like it’s called BRIDGERTON : THE DUKE & I.

This is sort of like that time when the TV show Game of Thrones was chosen for the full series, though that name was only the title of the first book. George R.R. Martin wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire series of books starting with the book A Game of Thrones in 1996, then A Clash of Kings in 1998, A Storm of Swords in 2000 – but there’s a good chance you’ll find the name GAME OF THRONES on the covers of the whole bunch in book stores now.

The release title for the Star Wars movie released first, back in 1977, was just Star Wars. It was only a year after the second movie The Empire Strikes Back was released that Star Wars became Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

NOW, here we are with Bridgerton. The cycle of books made by Julia Quinn is The Bridgerton Series, and it’s not inconceivable to think that the seasons of the show COULD be titled the same as the books. More likely, though, is the re-naming of the books in their next print runs, and digital releases, and so forth.

Meanwhile we DO know that Bridgerton “Season 2” will follow the eldest Bridgerton male, Anthony. That fits with the book series release order, which followed the first with the second, The Viscount Who Loved Me. As Deadline notes, all indications are that the entire cast will return for Season 2.

Season 1 wrapped production in February of 2020 and was released to Netflix on December 25, 2020. As COVID-19 hit right in-between the two events, it’ll be difficult to estimate when this next season will debut. For now, Lady Whisledown isn’t telling.