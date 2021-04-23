Mythic Quest Season 2 trailer reveals release date with a name change

The behind-the-scenes trailer for Mythic Quest Season 2 shows creator and star Rob McElhenney describing the greatness of the show. “It’s the greatest show in the history of television,” says McElhenney, knowing full well that this title actually belongs to the completely unrelated It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. He goes on to note how a bunch of the show’s writers and stars have Emmy Awards, revealing that he might be the only one with none.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is an Apple TV+ exclusive sort of television show. It’s about a game development company that focuses on a single game: Mythic Quest. In the first season, the plot centers on the game’s latest major update and expansion: Raven’s Banquet.

Much like the show 30 Rock is a sort of alternate-reality take on Saturday Night Live, Mythic Quest is sort of like an alternate reality version of the game developer Ubisoft. And much like 30 Rock occasionally flirted with reality, bringing in actors to play versions of their real-life selves, and taking place at NBC in the 30 Rock building, Mythic Quest is made in part by Ubisoft.

Large portions of the television show utilize Ubisoft game engine visuals to aide the show’s plot. The game “Mythic Quest” isn’t technically a fully realized game, but Ubisoft’s developers have created environments, characters, and everything in-between to appear in the show.

As the trailer shows, Mythic Quest season 2 started filming in 2020, and was shut down partway through due to COVID-19 and the pandemic therein. The trailer shows that despite the delay, the crew figured out how to get back together safely to create season 2, which will debut on Apple TV+ on May 7, 2021.

Also it would, indeed, appear that Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will have a bit of a name change now, to simply Mythic Quest. McElhenney previously suggested that he purposefully picked a long name, sort of like It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia… but now it’s short again.

Probably because someone said it had to be chopped shorter to fit with the general format of Apple TV+ programming… but who knows? If someone with the show knows, let us know! We’d love to talk to you about it.