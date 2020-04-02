MSI GS66 Stealth, GE Raider and Creator 17 add 10th Gen Intel H-Series CPUs

MSI has given its performance notebook range a 10th Gen Intel Core upgrade, slotting the new H-Series processors into its GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, and Creator 17 laptops. Two of the three can be had with up to Intel’s new Core i9-10980HK CPU, overclockable and with single-core Turbo Boost of up to 5.3GHz.

MSI GE66 Raider

As gaming notebook aesthetics go, the GE66 Raider hits it right on the head. As well as a 15.6-inch display and a “sci-fi-inspired” aluminum casing, there’s an integrated light bar for multi-color shows.

The IPS screen clocks in at Full HD resolution, with 300Hz refresh rate. As well as the 10th Gen Comet Lake-H processor there’s an RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries. Inside, you’ll find a single NVMe M.2 SSD PCIe Gen3 slot, plus a second that doubles as a SATA-SSD slot.

Graphics come courtesy of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, while power is down to a whopping 99.9 Whr battery. MSI says the new GE66 Raider will go on sale on April 15, priced from $1,799.

MSI GS66 Stealth

Intel’s other focus with the 10th Gen H-Series is performance laptops which buck the gaming notebook trend. That means less color lighting and swooping case designs, and more like the sort of PC you’d feel comfortable taking into a client meeting. Think creators, not necessarily gamers.

MSI’s answer there is the GS66 Stealth, which uses a sandblasted black chassis. It, too, can be had with up to a Core i9 processor, and it has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 300Hz refresh rate. Inside there’s a 99.9 Whr battery as well, together with a new Cooler Boost Trinity+ cooling system with 0.1mm fan blades.

Thunderbolt 3 is onboard, for up to 40Gbps file transfers and 8K display support. It’ll also go on sale from April 15, priced from $1,599.

MSI Creator 17

The third of MSI’s updates today is the Creator 17, and it pushes the needle firmly toward, well, creators rather than gamers. It can be had with up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor, the new 8 core, 16 thread chip that Intel designed with content-creators in mind.

It’s paired with a 17.3-inch UDH 3840 x 2160 display, and it’s the first laptop to use a Mini LED panel. That meets DisplayHDR1000 standards, with peak brightness over 1,000 nits. MSI has kept the thickness down to 0.8-inch, while it tips the scales at under 5.5 pounds. It’ll go on sale from April 15, priced from $1,799.