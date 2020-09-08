Motorola RAZR 5G price and features leaked VS Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Today we’ve got a no-nonsense leaked look at the Motorola RAZR 5G, the next high-end smartphone from Motorola. This device has an old-school flip-phone look on the outside and a foldable display inside with Android. This device and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G are the biggest competitors of one-another in late 2020 – so let’s take a peek.

NOTE that in this article we’re still working with rumored specifications for the Motorola RAZR 5G, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was already revealed and released. We’re close enough to official reveal and release of the Motorola RAZR 5G that we’re confident this should remain a good guide before you make a decision between these two phones in the next few weeks.

Displays, Processors

The Motorola RAZR 5G is tipped by sources like WinFuture to have a 6.2-inch POLED display inside (foldable, mind you), with a 2.7-inch gOLED display on the outside. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display on the outside.

The Motorola phone’s foldable display is tipped to have 876 x 2142 pixels, giving it a 373 PPI pixel density. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has 1080 x 2636 pixels in its foldable display, giving it a 425 PPI pixel density, with HDR10+ to boot. If we’re looking at the foldable displays alone, it’s difficult to see how one would choose Motorola over Samsung, but the external display prize seems to lean toward Motorola.

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr… It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH. It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5×72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2t — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 31, 2020

The Motorola phone’s processor is likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, while the Samsung’s processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+. Both devices have a complete lack of expandable media storage (no microSD card slot). The Motorola RAZR 5G likely has one iteration: 128GB internal storage with 6GB RAM, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s standard is 256GB internal storage with 8GB RAM.

Cameras, Sensors

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G offers a pair of 12MP cameras on its back, including PDAF, OIS, and both wide and ultrawide lenses (27mm wide, 123-degree ultrawide), as well as a 10MP, 26mm wide selfie camera. The Motorola phone looks to have a single 48MP camera on its back with a 26mm lens, PDAF, and a ToF 3D sensor for depth sensing. The RAZR 5G is rumored to have a 20MP camera for selfies.

Both devices have fingerprint scanners, both have fast charging 15W (wired). The Galaxy Z Flip 5G also has wireless charging at 9W. The Galaxy phone has a 3300 Li-Po battery, while the RAZR likely has a 2800 Li-Po battery.

Prices, Release Dates

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Motorola RAZR 5G will likely both cost around the same amount of cash, at $1500 USD. That’s the full one-time cost, mind you – we still need to see the pricing of the phone on a carrier, for Motorola. Samsung’s got a version on AT&T for around $50 a month – T-Mobile USA has a similar price structure. We can likely expect the same from Motorola when this new device is released in the next few weeks, with a release date likely in late September or early October, 2020.