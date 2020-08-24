Motorola Moto G9 released for $154: Why not USA?

India seems to be the place where companies like Motorola are really fighting fiercely for the market with smartphones that go to the extreme. In this case, that means a Motorola Moto G9 was released in India for ₹11,499 (approximately $154) with a set of specifications that are more than powerful enough for most consumers. Why can’t the United States get a value proposition like that?

The Motorola Moto G9 was revealed today by Motorola for its debut release in India. It does not appear as yet that Motorola will release the Moto G9 in the United States. For now, it’ll launch in India first, then a few other markets in the coming weeks – and it follows up the Moto G8 which was just released this March.

The Moto G9 includes a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water droplet notch for a single front-facing camera. This device’s front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel shooter and the display (and the display glass) is largely flat.

Inside the Moto G9 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC (11nm) with no access to 5G connectivity. This device has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Inside is also a 5,000mAh battery with the ability to charge (with USB-C) with 20W fast charging tech.

On the back of this smartphone you’ll find a three-camera setup (with a single LED flash). That includes a 48MP main camera sensor and 2MP cameras for macro photos and depth sensing. This device’s camera array will work with Google Assistant and Google Lens abilities via Android 10.

This device will be released on August 31, 2020, in two color options through Flipkart. You’ll have the option of purchasing the Motorola Moto G9 in Sapphire Blue or Forest Green. It’s likely these same color options will remain for other countries in which this phone will launch in the near future.