Motorola Edge unlocked revealed (off Verizon) for $300 less

There’s a new Motorola Edge device out there in the world with 5G connectivity options and a $700 price tag. This is different from the $1k Motorola Edge+ with Verizon. The new version is “universally unlocked” and will be available for sale from Motorola itself inside the United States – not with a carrier. The devices look very, VERY similar.

While the Edge+ with Verizon has mmWave 5G, the Edge (non-plus) only has sub-6 5G. The displays on both devices are identical – both are 6.7-inches large, both called “Endless Edge.” That includes the HDR10 and the 90Hz image refresh rate, too.

While the Verizon device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the non-plus Motorola Edge works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. The non-plus works with 6GB RAM while the Verizon device has 12GB RAM. The Verizon phone has a 5000mAh battery, while the non-plus has a 4500mAh battery.

The Plus has wireless charging, while the non-plus has no wireless charging. While the Plus has a 108-MP sensor, the non-plus has a 64-MP sensor. The non-plus has just 2x optical zoom, while the Plus sports OIS that the non-plus does not have.

So for $300 less, assuming you’re paying all the cash all at once, you’re getting a slightly less capable device in several key areas. You’re still getting that same wild display, and a ToF sensor on the back – so maybe you’ll find it worth the cash? We’ll see this device with a release date later this year.

The Motorola Edge+ is on our review bench right this minute. Stick around as we check the abilities of the machine in a long-term review – coming up in our main news feed (and our review collection) soon! Let us know if you have any questions about this device right this minute, and we’ll take a peek!