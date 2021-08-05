Motorola Edge S Pro signals Moto finally be ready to compete in USA again

It’s been just over a year since we got our hands on the Motorola Edge+, a device that we described as “beauty nearly to a fault.” Now Motorola has a new set of devices with “Edge” in the name, but without so much emphasis on the idea that the display needs to cascade off the left and right of the machine. Motorola has not yet released equivalents to the “Motorola Edge S Pro” and “Edge Light Luxury Edition” here in the USA, but this week’s push to China could very well be the tease we’ve been waiting for.

In Europe you’ll find the Motorola Edge 20 series. These devices are effectively the same as their counterparts in China, while the China versions are called Motorola Edge S. Given the release in Europe with one name, the release in China with a different name, it’s likely safe to assume that we’ll see Motorola’s collection of “Edge” devices reach the USA with YET ANOTHER name – maybe Motorola Edge 2, Motorola Edge Pro?

The Motorola Edge S Pro was released to pre-order in China this week in several configurations. The Edge S Pro will be on general sale on August 10 (in China) in at least four combinations of RAM and internal storage space. There’ll be a 6GB RAM version with 128GB, two 8GB RAM versions, one each with 128GB and 256GB internal storage. There’ll also be a 12GB RAM version with 256GB internal storage.

Motorola also released a so-called Motorola Edge Light Luxury Edition device with the same display but a slightly less powerful processor, slightly less powerful main camera, lower zoom capabilities, smaller battery, and thinner and slightly lighter overall weight.

In China and Europe, most of these new Motorola devices have Qualcomm processors. In Europe, the “Lite” phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.

We have an interesting display to look forward to with the Motorola Edge this year at 6.67-inches made with 10-bit OLED tech. Depending on the model, we’ll see DCI-P3 color, HDR10+, Amazon HDR, and up to 144Hz image refresh rate. That’s the “pro” model – the slightly lesser display is the same, save the Amazon HDR.

This set of devices will likely appear in the USA soon, following up on the Moto G100. That device, despite the “G” in the name, was effectively the same device that Motorola released international as “Motorola Edge S.” The same processor found in the G100 can be found in the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

Basically we’re expecting that the USA will soon have a set of Motorola Edge devices (maybe Motorola Edge 2, or Pro), that are roughly equivalent to the Motorola Edge S Pro / Motorola Edge 20 revealed over the last few weeks in international markets. Cross your fingers we get all the best bits!