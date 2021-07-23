Moto G100 is now available in the US

Motorola’s smartphone branding strategy seems to be all over the place. In the past, it was easy to distinguish between E, G, X, and Z lines, but these days it almost seems like Motorola is using the G brand for everything. Originally meant for its mid-range line, the company announced a Moto G100 a few months back bearing rather high-end features. That unexpected premium phone has finally made its way to the US and has an equally unexpected price tag.

Despite the “G” in its name, the Moto G100 is on par with late 2020 or early 2021 premium flagships. That includes specs like a Snapdragon 870 with 8GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a large 6.7-inch 2520×1080 90Hz screen. A rare feature even among flagships, the phone has two front cameras, one 16MP for wide selfies and another for ultra-wide group shots.

On the other hand, the quad-camera setup, which includes a 64MP main shooter and a time-of-flight (ToF) 3D sensor, sounds more like specs for upper mid-tier phones. There’s also only 128GB of storage available, thankfully expandable with a microSD card.

One of the things that makes the Moto G100 unique is what Motorola calls “Ready For.” The odd marketing name is pretty much the company’s version of Samsung’s DeX. Simply plug in an external monitor, and you will be presented with a user interface similar to a desktop PC.

Despite the high-end features, the Moto G100 gets a $599.99 price tag. For a limited time, however, Motorola is bringing that price down to $499.99, potentially making it one of the more affordable flagships this year. That is, of you’re willing to invest in a phone from a company that doesn’t exactly have a great track record in supporting the phones it already has in the market in terms of software updates and support.