Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro specs revealed in TENAA listings

Motorola is known for casting its smartphone net wide, trying to target as many markets and tiers as possible. It has, however, mostly played on the mid-range and entry-level courts, putting out a premium flagship once in a while. With the launch of the Motorola Edge S earlier this year, one might have presumed that the company has met its annual quota. But lo and behold, there might still be two on the way, with the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro giving consumers more confusing choices.

On the one hand, the Motorola Edge 20, if that is the name of this XT2143-1 phone, seems like a step down from flagship status. According to the listing on TENAA, the phone will run on a 2.4GHz octa-core processor that has been presumed to be the Snapdragon 778G. That will be paired with 6, 8, or even 12GB of RAM with 128GB to 512GB of storage.

The back design has changed as well, with only three cameras arranged in a single “traffic light” column layout. It’s hard to see if the front has changed as well, but rumors put a 6.67-inch 2400×1080 OLED screen there. There seems to be a dedicated button that maps to some action like summoning Google Assistant, at least in markets outside of China.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro or XT2153-1 is almost visually identical to its mid-range counterpart. The key difference is the presence of a periscope-style telephoto lens above two other cameras. The back glass also seems to curve at the edges, often an indicator of a more premium model.

The TENAA listing also shows nearly the same specs, except for an octa-core processor that sounds a lot like the Snapdragon 870 5G. In other words, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro shares a lot in common with the Motorola Edge S, except with three cameras instead of four. Given the details for those sensors remain unknown, it’s hard to judge whether it is actually a downgrade or not. Needless to say, Motorola fans might be a bit undecided which of the two premium phones to grab, presuming they will be available in the same markets anyway.