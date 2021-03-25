Moto G100 gives affordable Android the Snapdragon 870 5G and a slick new dock

Motorola’s G Series is best known for its affordable price tags, but the new Moto G100 still somehow manages to introduce a Snapdragon 8xx-Series chipset to the budget-minded line. That’s courtesy of the recently-announced Snapdragon 870 5G, Qualcomm’s more affordable counterpoint to the flagship Snapdragon 888, which in this case helps keep the G100 down to around $580.

It means not only 8 Series performance, but 5G in a Moto G phone, too. WiFI 6 support is included as well, and Motorola squeezes in a 5,000 mAh battery which it says should last for 40+ hours of use.

On the front, there’s a 6.7-inch CinemaVision 21:9 aspect display, with 90Hz refresh rate. It’s HDR10 certified, and works with the subset of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that Qualcomm includes on the Snapdragon 870. Motorola’s own Gametime system is preloaded too, with various optimizations along with auto-mute of notifications to keep from distracting you when you’re playing.

On the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel, alongside an ultra-wide camera that promises 4x more of the scene in each frame. A macro camera – with a built-in ring light – is also included on the back.

Up front, the G100 gets a 16-megapixel main camera for selfies, alongside an ultra-wide. Dual Capture mode allows the front and rear cameras to work at the same time, while Audio Zoom promises to focus the microphone pick-up on what’s in-frame at the time, even if you’ve zoomed in the picture.

With Motorola Ready For, meanwhile, hooking up a display or TV via the USB-C port will open a desktop computer-like interface. That supports Motorola’s new Ready For dock – which also works with the Motorola edge+ – or Bluetooth accessories, for things like keyboard, mouse, and game controller.

There’ll be two colors – Iridescent Sky and Iridescent Ocean – and Android 11 is loaded out of the box; you get 128GB of storage and a microSD slot. The Moto G100 will go on sale in select European and Latin American markets from today, priced from 499.99 euro ($580).

Even more affordable, the Moto G10, G30, and G50

The G100 is just one of four new Android phones that Motorola has today. The Moto G50 also supports 5G, with a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 48-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel, macro camera, and depth sensor. Inside there’s the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, with 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It’ll be available in the coming weeks, Motorola says, in select European markets from 229.99 euro ($267).

Cheaper still is the Moto G30, priced from 179.99 euro ($210) and available across Latin America, Europe, India, Asia, and the Middle East from today. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ 20:9 aspect 90Hz display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662, with a 5,000 mAh battery. On the back there’s a 64-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

Finally, there’s the Moto G10. That’s available in Latin America, Europe, India, and Asia now, priced from 149.99 euro ($175). It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 chipset, and a 48-megapixel main camera, alongside a macro camera and either an ultra-wide or a depth sensor.