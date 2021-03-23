More stimulus checks sent by IRS in 2021 for EIP3

This week the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that they’d sent “the next batch” of Economic Impact Payments for 2021. This is the third payment, and the first of the year 2021. You may have already have an EIP3 in your bank account now, as payments began being delivered earlier this month.

This latest payment round is for taxpayers that’ve not already gotten EIP3 at an earlier date. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig commented on the newest development, saying, “since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks.”

This payment round includes an approximately $1400 payment for each US citizen, with some rules attached. If you’re making $75k a year or more as an individual, your EIP3 will be less than $1400 USD. Similar amounts go to the Head of Household for each dependent.

Citizens may see United States Treasury checks in the mail in the coming weeks. Said checks will likely look very similar to what’s shown above. You’ll also see a Visa debit card there that represents an EIP Card – another form of payment for EIP3. Either one of these could be delivered in an envelope that looks something like what you see below, complete with the seal of the United States Treasury.

Taxpayers that’ve gotten Economic Impact Payment 1 and 2 via direct deposit will almost certainly get Economic Impact Payment 3 the same way. If you have not gotten a payment in the year 2021 yet, the IRS has an online tool you can use to check your status. Head over to the Get My Payment tool at IRS.gov and you’ll be directed what to do and how to get what you need. If you’re looking for the status of your first and/or second EIP, you’ll want to head to the IRS View your Tax Account system and drop them a line.