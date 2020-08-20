Mophie 2020 Powerstation batteries include Qi desk stand for your phone

Mophie has released its 2020 Powerstation range, portable batteries supporting up to USB-C PD input and output, and with up to 20,000 mAh of juice to share. The New Powerstation, Powerstation XXL, and Powerstation Wireless XL are also joined by a new Mophie Powerstation Wireless Stand, which combines a desk stand for a Qi-enabled smartphone with a battery of its own.

Biggest in the 2020 range are the Powerstation and Powerstation XXL. They have a 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh battery, respectively, wrapped up in a fabric-covered case with a TPU border for better resilience to scratches and scrapes.

The Powerstation can charge two devices at once, with a USB-A port and a USB-C port. Each can deliver up to 18W; the USB-C port is also the charging port for the battery itself, supporting up to 18W input. A four LED charge status gauge is on the side, and Mophie says that it’ll charge your smartphone more than twice. It’ll be offered in black and pink, weighs 265 grams, and is priced at $49.95.

The Powerstation XXL, meanwhile, doubles the battery capacity for up to 4.6 full smartphone charges. It also has three ports: two USB-A and one USB-C. Each can deliver up to 18W. Tipping the scales at 475 grams, it’s available only in black and priced at $59.95.

Next is the Powerstation Wireless XL, at $69.95. It has a 10,000 mAh battery and both a USB-A charge port and a USB-C PD charge port. Both can deliver up to 18W; there’s also a 10W Qi wireless charging pad on the top, and all three can be used simultaneously. It’s 230 grams, and comes in black only.

Finally, there’s the $99.95 Mophie Powerstation Wireless Stand. It looks like a Qi desk charging stand at first glance, and sure enough it’s a 10W wireless charger for your phone. The pad can fold down, too, for horizontal use as well.

However, inside there’s an 8,000 mAh battery, which Mophie says should charge a smartphone up to 1.7 times. Two USB ports – one USB-A, the other USB-C PD 18W – on the back can be used at the same time, too.

All four new Powerstation products are available to order from today.