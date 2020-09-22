Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro is coming in three days with Wear OS

Mobvoi launched a new TicWatch GTX last week that may have left some drooling over the price but dissatisfied over its features. For those still wishing for a formidable Wear OS smartwatch won’t have to wait long. The company has already confirmed that the TicWatch 3 Pro is landing this week and, if the leaks are correct, it could yet again be one of the more notable if not the most notable smartwatches running on Google’s Android-based wearable platform.

Mobvoi hit smartwatch news radars after it was reported that Google made an investment in the Chinese company’s efforts to bring some semblance of Android Wear to that market. It would eventually launch its own global Android Wear smartwatches with a unique dual-screen feature that can be credited for its long battery life.

The TicWatch 3 Pro will seemingly carry on that tradition but will quickly set itself apart from the rest of the Wear OS brood with a single feature. It will be one of the first to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, bringing with it all the performance improvements it promises.

Although it isn’t confirming that, Mobvoi has just announced the date that the “TicWatch Pro 3 GPS” will debut, on September 24 to be precise. It even reveals the smartwatch’s design, which is pretty similar to the other TicWatch Pros before it.

#GoBeyondLimits Lighter, Thinner and Stronger.😍 In 4 days, meet the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Join our waitlist: https://t.co/f5W804JJMv pic.twitter.com/CldPNVKReV — Mobvoi_Official (@Mobvoi_Official) September 20, 2020

While some leaked specs, like 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, sound pretty common by now, word is that the smartwatch will also come with a still uncommon Sp02 sensor. The battery is also expected to be larger though there might be some weight reduction as well. Of course, with more power comes a higher price and that will be what we’ll be waiting for in a few days.