Mobvoi TicWatch GTX is an inexpensive smartwatch with major features

Mobvoi has introduced a new inexpensive smartwatch targeted at consumers who want to track their sleep and activity, but who aren’t interested in paying the fees for a more expensive product like an Apple Watch. The new TicWatch GTX has launched for sale today, September 15, for buyers in North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, offering several notable features at a sub-$100 price point.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTX looks like a high-end smartwatch, though its $60 price tag makes it cheaper than many watches and fitness trackers on the market. The model boasts a 1.28-inch TFT screen with a 240 x 240 resolution, as well as a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 200mAh battery.

The watch takes around two hours to charge, then offering up to seven days of regular use or 10 days of use in Power Saving Mode, according to Mobvoi. Beyond that, the TicWatch GTX features mental construction, an IP68 swim-proof rating, and support for a tilt-to-wake functionality.

The watch is aimed at consumers who are interested in more than just basic activity tracking by also offering 14 built-in exercise modes like Yoga, Cycling, and Outdoor Run. The included TicExercise app is designed to track and record workouts, which can then be accessed at a later date on one’s smartphone. Likewise, the watch records one’s heart rate data, including a seven-day history and algorithm-based resting heart rate.

Finally, users are also able to personalize the watch face by using their own photos located on their phone’s camera roll. The Mobvoi TicWatch GTX is available now from Amazon.com and Mobvoi.com for $59.99 USD (GBP £54.99 / EUR €59.99 / CAD $79.99 / AUD $89.99).