Minecraft adds new ways glow and emit light

Today we’re taking a peek at the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update: Part I, and the several new ways you can now emit light. There’s a new Cave Vine, for example, grown by Glow Berries. They’re not as bright as torches and grow downward, from the bottom of a block.

To use the following items and/or find said items in the game, you’ll need to get the Minecraft update. This is Minecraft version 1.17.0, AKA Caves & Cliffs: Part I. This update should be live now for all platforms still receiving software support from Mojang.

Glow Berries and Cave Vines

You can eat Glow Berries – they don’t make you glow, but they’re just as filling as Sweet Berries. You can use Glow Berries to lure Foxes and breed Foxes. They don’t make GLOW Foxes, as far as we know, but they DO assist in breeding Foxes.

Glow Berries can be planted at the BOTTOM of solid blocks. Not ALL solid blocks, but most. Cave Vines grow downward, and can be climbed! Cave Vines have the potential to grow Glow Berries. If a Cave Vine grows Glow Berries, it glows! Cave Vines with Glow Berries hang down from blocks and grow downward, are climbable, and emit light.

You can fertilize a Cave Vine with Bone Meal. If you fertilize a Cave Vine (that doesn’t already have Glow Berries) with Bone Meal, there’s a chance they’ll grow Glow Berries. You can find Glow Berries in Mineshaft Chest Minecarts – weird!

Glow Lichen

Another dim light source that appears in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Part I is Glow Lichen. You can find Glow Lichen on the walls of caves and the sides of blocks in Underground Lakes. Glow Lichen can be harvested with shears, and “spread along block surfaces” with Bone Meal!

Glow Ink Sacs to Frames and Signs

The Minecraft Live 2020 mob vote winner was a Glow Squid. This weird and wonderful mob is in Minecraft on all platforms now, jam packed with Glow Ink Sacs. If you combine a Glow Ink Sac with an Item Frame on your Crafting Table, you get a Glow Item Frame.

A Glow Item Frame is bright – super bright! But for now, it doesn’t exactly emit light the same way a torch or Glow Lichen does. Whatever you put in the Glow Item Frame will be lit up, but will not retain its GLOW once removed from said frame.

The Glow Sign can be created by a user with a Glow Ink Sac. “Interact” with a Sign with a Glow Ink Sac and the text will “get a glowing effect.”