Minecraft Dungeons update – Cross-platform play live!

As of this week, Minecraft Dungeons adds cross-platform play. This means that users can play together between Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you’ve got a character on your PC, you can drop in to a dungeon and blast your enemies right alongside your friend on Nintendo Switch. This will not affect cloud saves – but that’s coming soon too.

Cross-Platform Play

The strangest part of the multi-platform release of Minecraft Dungeons earlier this year was the fact that a player could not collaborate with a friend on a platform other than their own. A person on a PC couldn’t sit in their living room and play alongside someone on their Xbox in the same room, on separate screens, together.

With this update, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers will be able to join games with friends on differing platforms and “unite, fight, and survive the perilous dungeons to defeat the evil Arch-Illager together.”

Cloud Saves

Cloud saves are “coming soon” to Minecraft Dungeons. Right now, if you save your game on a PlayStation console, you cannot simply start up again on an Xbox. In the future, users will be able to save their game on one console and pick it up again on another.

The creators of Minecraft Dungeons “don’t have a release date set for cloud saves.” That’s the bad news. The good news is that “the team is hard at work and very excited to bring it to life in an upcoming free update.”

Cross your fingers that this happens sooner rather than later – saving to the cloud would mean this game is prepared for the future. For now, it’s stuck to the spot. There’s nothing worse than playing a game for hundreds of hours on one platform only to discover that you’ll not be able to continue from where you left off when you buy a new version of said platform.