Microsoft xCloud game streaming beta release this week

Today we’re taking a peek at how you’ll get in on the Microsoft xCloud game streaming beta, starting on the 11th of August, 2020. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you’ll be among the first people to gain access to this system – if you WANT access, that is to say. It’ll still be in beta, which means you’ll effectively be play-testing Microsoft’s system for them.

Much like any beta software, the Microsoft xCloud game streaming beta will not likely be perfect in every way. It’ll be released in several forms, one of which is the Xbox Game Pass beta app for Android. This app will include game streaming with the latest updated version (as of this week) starting this week.

Per a message sent to The Verge this afternoon by Microsoft, Microsoft and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be “entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition to the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android.”

If you’ve been using an earlier version of xCloud for game streaming, you’ll find a name-change for that system in the near future. Starting on September 15, xCloud will be part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate system. No more “Project”, no more “xCloud”, just Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Above you’ll see a video Microsoft released recently in anticipation of the release of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game streaming in early Beta, then to the general public. If you’re looking for our favorite mobile controller (for your smartphone), look no further: Razer Kishi Review in full effect.

Once Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is activated, users will be able to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on compatible devices. If you’re looking to play on your phone or your Android tablet, it’s a good time to make sure you’ve successfully paired your Xbox controller with your mobile device now – or pick up one of the controllers noted above – either way!

In any case, don’t go looking for Xbox cloud gaming on your iPhone – it does not exist! There is not currently a Microsoft Xbox Ultimate streaming (Project xCloud) for iOS, and it doesn’t look like Apple’s going to allow such a system in the near future! But if they do, we’ll let you know!