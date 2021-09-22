Microsoft Surface Pro 8, X WiFi, Go 3, Duo 2, Laptop Studio prices and configurations

Today Microsoft revealed prices and release dates for their newest Surface Pro, Go, Duo, and Laptop Studio devices. This includes everything, from the Microsoft Duo 2 with Android to the Surface Laptop Studio – the most extravagant Microsoft Surface laptop-sized device yet produced. Most of these devices will be released on October 4, 2021 – the Surface Duo 2 will arrive on October 20, 2021.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be made available in two colors: Obsidian and Glacier (effectively black and gray). The only difference between the two colors is the lack of a 512GB SSD version in Glacier. Both colors are available with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for approximately $1500. Both are also available with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for around $1600 USD. There’ll be an Obsidian version with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD for a price around $1800 USD.

All versions of the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 can be pre-ordered now. Users will be able to get the device shipped “as soon as October 21” if they choose express shipping. Otherwise there is free 2-3 day shipping available, and “free returns.” The official release date is October 20, 2021, at 11PM – which effectively puts the first shipping day on the 21st, and the first in-store date on the 21st as well.

Microsoft Surface Go 3

The Microsoft Surface Go 3 is the most affordable entry-point into the Surface world with Windows 11. The lowest price is attached to the Surface Go 3 with Intel Pentium 6500Y inside with 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD for approximately $400 USD.

There’ll also be a version with Intel Pentium 6500Y inside, again, this time with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for around $550. The highest-end version of the Surface Go 3 so far is the version with Intel Core i3 inside with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for around $630 USD.

At launch, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 will be available in one color: Platinum. That’s a light gray. Like the other devices on the list (save the Duo 2), the Surface Go 3 will be released on October 4, with the first shipping date (and in-store date) appearing on October 5.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft something a little different with the Surface Pro X VS the other Surface devices this week. Microsoft didn’t change much – they added a WiFi-only version of the device to the mix, allowing the base price of the model to fall to approximately $900 USD. The Microsoft Surface Pro X will be available with this new WiFi-only configuration in Platinum (while all LTE versions are either Platinum or Matte Black.)

The new WiFi-only configuration with the lowest price ($900 USD) has 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD with a Microsoft SQ 1 chipset inside. There’s a WiFi version with Microsoft SQ 1, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for around $1,100 USD, and two new SQ 2 models. The WiFi version with Microsoft SQ 2 has 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for a price around $1300. The highest-end WiFi version of this machine has a Microsoft SQ 2 chipset inside with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for a price around $1500 USD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The newest in professional-level Surface action in a traditional configuration appears in the Surface Pro 8. This device’s least expensive configuration comes in Platinum and has an Intel Core i5 inside with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,100 USD.

Each of the other configurations revealed today are available in either Platinum or Graphite (darker gray). There are three more versions with Core i5 inside, two of which have 256GB SSD. One of these has 8GB RAM and a price at $1200. The other has 16GB RAM and a price at $1400.

There’s a version with Intel Core i5 inside with 8GB and a 512GB SSD for $1,400 as well. So you can either have twice the RAM or twice the SSD space for the same price.

There are two versions with Intel Core i7, both with 16GB RAM. One has 256GB SSD and a price at $1600 USD. The other has 512GB SSD and a price at $1900 USD. The release date for the Surface Pro 8 is October 4, in-store on October 5, shipping on October 5.

UPDATE: Two other higher-end models are available now on pre-order, too. Both come in Platinum, both have Intel Core i7, both have 1TB SSD. One has 16GB RAM and a price at $2200 USD. The other has 32GB RAM and a price at $2600 USD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is a transforming device – the newest style of Surface. There’ll be a version with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for around $1600 USD. That same configuration with 512GB SSD will cost closer to $1800 USD.

Ramp up to Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD and you’ll pay around $2100. Then there’s another jump up, with the same Intel Core i7 but 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD for around $2700. The highest-end configuration for the Surface Laptop Studio has Intel Core i7 inside with 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD for around $3100 USD. This is out on pre-order now and can be delivered as soon as October 5 (with express shipping).