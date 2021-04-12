Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 pricing details leak

Rumors have been swirling about the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. The new Microsoft laptop is set to hit the market this month and will come in versions with AMD or Intel processors on board. The latest rumor about the Surface Laptop 4 reveals alleged price information for the new line of notebook computers.

The Surface Laptop 4 13.5 using an i5 processor, eight gigabytes of RAM, and 512 gigabytes of storage is reportedly going to cost €1499. The same machine with 16 gigabytes of RAM will reportedly cost €1699. Stepping up to the version with a Core i7, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and 512 gigabytes of storage pushes the price to €1899.

Surface Laptop 4 13.5 with the AMD Ryzen 5 SE CPU, eight gigabytes of RAM, and 256 gigabytes of storage will cost €1149. The same notebook packing 16 gigabytes of RAM will sell for €1399. Step up to a notebook with the AMD Ryzen 7 SE, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and 512 gigabytes of storage pushes the price to €1799.

Moving into the larger Surface Laptop 4 15-inch machines, the Core i7 version with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage will reportedly cost €1999 while the same machine with 32 gigabytes of RAM and one terabyte of storage will cost €2699. Surface Laptop 4 15 versions using the Ryzen 7SE processor with eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage will start at €1499 and, when paired with 512 gigabytes of storage, will cost €1699. The same AMD machine with 16 gigabytes of RAM and 512 gigabytes of storage will reportedly cost €1899.

There’s no way to know at this point if these rumored prices are accurate or if pricing in the US will be on par with converted pricing. The launch date for the machines is expected to be April 27, 2021, and complete pricing details should be known for all markets at that time.