Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85″ released in massive hybrid workspace expansion

Today Microsoft revealed the Surface Hub 2S, the latest in a line of massive touch displays running Windows 10. This device is 85-inches diagonally – bigger than any computer you’ve ever used before. It’s gigantic – and it’s only the most recent iteration of this computer that Microsoft’s made for the Windows workspace. Here in 2020, it’s more imperative than ever that devices like this allow workers to interact without being physically face-to-face.

Surface Hub 2S 85″ joins the Surface Hub 2S 50″ upon release. The Surface Hub 2S is currently in the Microsoft Store for a price of approximately $9000 USD – and that includes the computer, the Surface Hub 2 Pen, and a Surface Hub 2 Camera. The price of the Surface Hub 2S 85″ will be considerably higher (around $12k) than that of the 50″ model, but the Surface Hub 2 Pen and Camera will be essentially identical.

Surface Hub 2S (50 and 85″ iterations) will work with Windows 10 Pro and Windows 10 Enterprise configurations later this year. “For the first time ever,” wrote Robin Seiler, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices, “you can run the same Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise that runs on your PC on Surface Hub – giving you the same familiar experience and features you enjoy on your PC, like the taskbar, Start menu, applications and more on a brilliant large screen.”

Surface Hub 2S 85″ was released on a reservation system this morning in the USA exclusively – other markets will follow in January of 2021. Here on the 22nd of September, 2020, office managers are able to begin “pre-sales reservations” for their workspace inside the United States. Microsoft has not yet revealed when shipping of the first round of devices will begin.

UPDATE: Microsoft also announced that the Surface Hub 2S 50″ model will be released in China inside the year 2020. This is the first major release of the Surface Hub device line inside China.