Surface Go 2 adds bigger screen to affordable Windows tablet

Microsoft has revealed the Surface Go 2, its second-generation of affordable 2-in-1 Windows tablet, with a bigger display and more performance. Announced today, the Surface Go 2 now gets a 10.5-inch PixelSense display, while inside there are up to 8th generation Intel Core M processors.

There are still fairly broad display bezels, it’s true, but the 10.5-inch display is a little larger than the 10-inches of the old model. It’s running at 1920 x 1280 resolution, with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio. Microsoft slaps a layer of Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection.

Inside, there’s a choice of two processors. The entry-level Surface Go 2 gets a Pentium Gold 4425Y, while an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 will be offered; that’s enough, Microsoft says, for a 64-percent performance bump. Either way, there’s Intel UHD Graphics 615 and either 4GB or 8GB of memory. For consumers, the OS will be Windows 10 Home in S mode, while Microsoft will also have a commercial version of the tablet running Windows 10 Pro.

Storage is either a 64GB eMMC, or a 128GB SSD. Microsoft adds a microSDXC card reader, too, to expand on that by up to 1TB. Other connectivity includes a USB-C port, a Surface Connect port, the Surface Type Cover Port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s if you don’t want to use the dual Studio Mics, paired with 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

On the wireless connectivity front, WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 are standard. Microsoft will also offer optional LTE Advanced, using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 modem. Battery life is estimated at up to 10 hours of typical use, on either model.

There’s a Windows Hello face sign-in camera on the front, with the ability to shoot 5-megapixel stills or 1080p Full HD video. On the back, there’s an 8-megapixel autofocus camera, which can also do 1080p video. The body itself measures 9.65 x 6.9 x 0.33 inches and weigh from 1.2 pounds for the WiFi-only Surface Go 2 or 1.22 pounds for the LTE Advanced version. That’s not including the Type Cover, mind.

That cover will be sold separately, and offered in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue. Standard is the multi-position hinge on the back of the magnesium body, which can be adjusted across a range of 165-degrees. Other accessories will include the Surface Pen, for digital inking.

The new Surface Go 2 will go on sale May 12, priced from $399.99 for an education-only model. The cheapest consumer Surface Go 2 will have the Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, for $449.99. A Core m3 model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be $499.99, while a version with Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage is $679.99.

If you want LTE, meanwhile, that will only be offered with the Core m3 processor. Microsoft will offer a $779.99 Surface Go 3 LTE with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or a version with 256GB of storage for $879.99.