Microsoft Surface Duo cuts price in half, but don’t be fooled

The two-screen Android device called Microsoft Surface Duo just had a price gut. It’s had its guts ripped out at a whopping 50% off, down to around $700 from its original $1400 USD. This isn’t the first time the device’s price has been clipped, and it probably won’t be the last.

I would not recommend you buy this device, even if you see it available for the $700 USD reported today. This device is not made for most gaming*, has an odd shape for most media, and isn’t particularly well suited for anything other than the business Microsoft showed in advertisements when they were still promoting the hardware.

The Microsoft Surface Duo has an OK processor inside, if you’re considering it appropriate for a smartphone released a couple years ago. It would still be decent enough for a single display now, but here in 2021 with two displays and 6GB RAM, it’s not really ready to roll out with much more than the most basic of dual-screen apps.

The displays are 1800 x 1350 across 5.6-inches, each. They’re decent, but only baseline for image refresh rate. They’re both 60Hz, which means you’re getting a max of 60 frames per second. *That’s OK, but only if you really, really want the most basic Xbox Game Pass streaming graphics for internet-connected gameplay.

If you’re looking to buy this device because you want to put it in your collection of odd smartphones and smartphone-like devices, by all means, go for it. Even then, you might want to wait a bit longer until the device is at bargain basement prices. They aren’t likely going to sell out of this device any time soon – unless they suggest that they’re about to make another one.