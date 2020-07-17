Michelle Obama is bringing an exclusive podcast to Spotify

Spotify will be the exclusive home for Michelle Obama’s first podcast, the company has announced. The audio show is titled The Michelle Obama Podcast and it comes from the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground, which previously formed an exclusive deal with Spotify. Michelle Obama will be the host of the new show, which will revolve around ‘candid, human, and personal conversations.’

‘The Michelle Obama Podcast will debut on Spotify on July 29 and it will be available to all users on the platform, including those who don’t pay for Premium.

The show will include a number of special guests as part of the conversations, some of whom include Craig Robinson, Dr. Sharon Malone M.D., Valerie Jarett, Conan O’Brien, and others.

Each episode will revolve around talks on different topics, including marriage, relationships between siblings, raising kids, mentorship, women’s health, and similar things. In a statement about the new podcast, Michelle Obama said: