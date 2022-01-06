Mercedes-Benz EQV camper van debuts with a pop-up roof and complete living amenities

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van and V-Class are among the most famous “van-life” movement symbols. But last year, the German automaker debuted its EQV all-electric van in Europe, redefining the meaning of zero-emissions outdoor living. Now, Mercedes has unveiled a camper van version of the EQV. What’s good about it is it leaves the factory with all the bells and whistles that people expect from a lifestyle-oriented adventure van.

“The motorhome market is of strategic importance to Mercedes-Benz vans,” said Klaus Rehugler, Head of Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz Vans. “For us, it is clear: The future is electric, also in the motorhome industry!”

Mercedes-Benz claims the EQV camper van is one of the first market-ready eCamper vehicles in production. It starts with a standard EQV (in regular or extended wheelbase) and is available in two battery variants.

The EQV 300 has a 90 kWh battery pack netting around a WLTP-rated 225 miles of range. Meanwhile, the EQV 250 has a smaller 60 kWh battery good for around 147 miles of driving range. The electrical system supports DC charging to replenish the batteries from ten to 80-percent in about 45 minutes.

Next, the EQV goes to Swiss specialist Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC to undergo a thorough “van-life” conversion. Unlike other homemade or garage conversions, Sortimo went the modular way to make the most of the EQVs cabin space. For instance, the kitchen unit features a drawer system and includes a two-ring removable gas cooker, a refrigerator, and a sink. It also has dedicated drawers for utensils and cutlery.

Meanwhile, above the kitchen unit is a pop-up roof with a roof bed which, according to Mercedes, “can be unfolded in a few simple steps to create a bed that is precisely tailored to the vehicle width of the EQV.” Of course, all the modular pieces feature a lightweight construction to save weight.

Optional features include a three-person bench seat and two solar panels generating 400 watts of juice to recharge the starter and auxiliary batteries when camping. In addition, standard goodies include rear privacy windows, fancy interior lighting, USB ports galore, and swiveling front seats.

Pricing and availability are coming soon, but expect to pay more for your very own Mercedes-Benz EQV eCamper van. Considering the EQV starts at €73,000 in Germany (or $82,000 for the extended wheelbase 90 kWh variant), the MSRP could fall in the $90,000 to $100,000 range when all is said and done.