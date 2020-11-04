McLaren and Castore collaborates on a new sportswear collection

British supercar maker McLaren has collaborated with fellow British sportswear brand Castore in creating a new male sportswear collection. Inspired by the complex design and technical materials utilized in McLaren’s lineup of supercars, the new limited-edition Castore collection offers modern styling with exceptional comfort.

“In our own respective fields, McLaren Automotive and Castore are both pioneers who take on established players by pushing the boundaries of design and technology,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “We see long-term value in extending our brand to a wider audience beyond those who buy and drive our supercars while, at the same time, always being mindful to maintain our aspirational brand values in everything we do.”

Castore was established by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015. The brand is sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. McLaren and Castore’s new menswear collection features core training and lifestyle pieces (outerwear, cotton tees, and performance tops) created using lightweight and high-tech materials similar to a McLaren supercar.

Each piece benefits from a sonic-welded construction, bonded seams, and heat-transferred interior components. Meanwhile, the materials feature a unique mesh construction with a four-way stretch that is odor-resistant while offering superior wicking for maximum comfort. “Castore is delighted to be collaborating with luxury supercar maker McLaren, known for pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said Tom Beahon, Co-Founder, Castore.

One of the highlights of McLaren and Castore’s fashion collection are the performance shirts. Constructed from a special thermo-regulating material with Coldblack technology, the tees are designed to keep you cool while protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. Meanwhile, the collection also features a technical softshell jacket constructed from highly-breathable materials and water repellent zip enclosures.

You can view the entire Castore and McLaren collection at retail stores and Castore.com.