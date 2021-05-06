Mass Effect Legendary Edition custom art creator gives your favorite characters top billing

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition just over a week out from release, BioWare and Electronic Arts have released an art creator that allows you to make your own box art for the game. The tool allows you to customize the image used for Mass Effect Legendary Edition‘s box art with your own crew, giving you the opportunity to choose not only the characters that appear, but also the location that’s depicted in the artwork and the color scheme as well.

If you want to create your own box art for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, all you need to do is head over to the My Shepard art creator. You’ll first be asked to pick your morality – Paragon, Neutral, or Renegade. This decision influences the color of background, with Paragon giving the image a blue background, Renegade giving it a red background, and Neutral splitting the background between the two colors.

You’ll then be asked to pick your two favorite squadmates, a trusted companion, three cavalry members, and finally, two backups. All of these characters will be depicted on your box art, with the two favorite squadmates and your trusted companion getting top billing in the image. After that, you can pick between five locations – the Citadel, Collector Base, Eden Prime, Invaded Citadel, and Omega – that will be depicted with the Normandy at the bottom of the image.

Once you’ve picked everything, you’ll get to see the finished product along with a number of ways to download it. You can either share it to social media, download it as a 4K wallpaper, or download a box art version of your artwork. You can also create entirely new artwork, edit your current art, or auto-create random artwork from that page.

With such a large cast of characters, everyone has their favorites so it’s cool that we’re able to put those favorites front and center with this custom art creator (you can see mine as the header image for this article). Just yesterday, BioWare and Electronic Arts shared the performance targets for Mass Effect Legendary Edition on console, so be sure to check that out if you’re planning to pick up the game. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out on May 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.