Here’s how Mass Effect Legendary Edition will run on PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen consoles

We’re just a couple of weeks out from the launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and today, BioWare and Electronic Arts shared performance details for the compilation across a variety of platforms. Like many major games these days, Mass Effect Legendary Edition will support two different display modes – one that favors graphics quality and another that favors performance. The target framerates and resolution for each graphics mode depend on the platform.

As you might imagine, the standard PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One lag behind the other platforms from both this generation and the last. On both consoles, the “Favor Quality” mode will run at up to 30fps at 1080p resolution. Switch it into “Favor Framerate” mode and you’ll get up to 60fps at 1080p.

The PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X/Xbox Series S offer a step up from those base models. On those three platforms, the “Favor Quality” mode will support up to 30fps at 4K UHD resolution, while the “Favor Framerate” mode will drop resolution down to 1440p while targeting 60fps.

Finally, we have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. For the PlayStation 5, both the “Favor Quality” and “Favor Framerate” modes target 60fps with resolutions of 4K UHD and 1440p, respectively. On Xbox Series X, we see similar targets for the “Favor Quality” mode – 60fps at 4K UHD – while “Favor Framerate” cranks the framerate up to 120fps at 1440p resolution.

Players can toggle between these two graphics mode whenever they want while playing. If you’re on PC, your framerate and resolution obviously depends on how powerful your hardware is and what your display supports, but BioWare says that the PC version supports refresh rates up to 240Hz and, by extension, frame rates up to 240fps. Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches on May 14th, 2021.